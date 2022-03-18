ODUWA Price Tops $0.17 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. ODUWA has a market cap of $705,008.05 and $11,355.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.88 or 0.99784701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00068207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

