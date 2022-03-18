Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.20.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 231.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.