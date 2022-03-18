McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 1,891,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

