iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,852 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.