ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.80 ($18.46) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.88 ($17.45).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.11 ($14.41). The stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.35. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.