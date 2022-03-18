Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

EMQQ traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 2,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

