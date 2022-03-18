Retirement Planning Group Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.41. 2,503,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,761,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

