Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 153,177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,177 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

