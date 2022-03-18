Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $15.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 425,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

