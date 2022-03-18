McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,810 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $111.71. 99,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.