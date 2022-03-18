Smartsheet (SMAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00.

3/15/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

1/21/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

1/20/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,281. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.