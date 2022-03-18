Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,585. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.