Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 22,865 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.78% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

