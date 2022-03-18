Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $127.58. 83,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

