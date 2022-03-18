Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $692,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,778. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

