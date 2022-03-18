Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $21.64. 65,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,897. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

