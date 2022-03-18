Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 36,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

