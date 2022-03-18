ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of MANT traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. 9,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

