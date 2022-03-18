DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Update

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 34,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

DIDI traded up 1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 3.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,367,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,581,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.39. DiDi Global has a 1 year low of 1.71 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The firm had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $2,008,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $24,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

