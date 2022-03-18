Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after buying an additional 332,682 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $243.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $219.09 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

