The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.02. 107,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,213. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.98 and its 200-day moving average is $381.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

