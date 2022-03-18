McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,457,280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after purchasing an additional 325,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 49,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,566. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

