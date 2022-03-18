Capital CS Group LLC Invests $328,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.24. 19,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,170. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.