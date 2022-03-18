ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 561,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

