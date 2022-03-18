Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

