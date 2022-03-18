Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
