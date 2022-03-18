Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.10

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 11532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after buying an additional 531,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

