RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXRA stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. RXR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

