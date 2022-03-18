$50.59 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report $50.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.47 million and the lowest is $47.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $268.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 210,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

