Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce $551.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $553.32 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 93,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.