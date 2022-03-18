Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $76.13

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. 14,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

