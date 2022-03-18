Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 187,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.