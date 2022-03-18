Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3,804.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
