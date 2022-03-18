Capital CS Group LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 161,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST traded up $8.37 on Friday, reaching $124.94. 388,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,304,491. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.95.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,873,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
