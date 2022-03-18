Capital CS Group LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 161,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST traded up $8.37 on Friday, reaching $124.94. 388,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,304,491. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.95.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,873,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

