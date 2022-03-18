Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.47. 182,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,896. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.36 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

