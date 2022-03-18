EvenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $38,679.17 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $38,679.17 and $128,869.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01239105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003262 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.