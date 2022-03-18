10,258 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.82. 3,565,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

