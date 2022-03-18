Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $18.96

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 311,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.