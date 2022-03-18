iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,388. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

