Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $82.00

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $264,974.52 and $82.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $273.52 or 0.00655376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00036051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00106820 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

