Meter Governance Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003660 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

