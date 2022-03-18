Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

NYSE:CW traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.19. 7,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.