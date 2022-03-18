Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.65. 198,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

