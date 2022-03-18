Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.50. 30,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,622. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,707,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.