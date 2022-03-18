Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

