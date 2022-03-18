Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.17. 49,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

