Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.