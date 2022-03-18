Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,928. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $212.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

