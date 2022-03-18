Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

