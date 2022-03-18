Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,788. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

