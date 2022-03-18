Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,025 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 2.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $35,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,758. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15.

